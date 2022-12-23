Iran Keen to Collaborate with Pakistan in Energy Sector: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Friday stressed that Iran and Pakistan have great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade, and other areas.

The envoy called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division. The minister emphasized that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with Iran.

He said that the current trade volume between the two countries is not at the optimal level and Pakistan is committed to taking all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks to significantly augment the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

The envoy also underscored the deep-rooted historical cultural, economic, trade, and political bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various avenues for enhancing fraternal relations.

The meeting also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement, and mutual investments to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

The finance minister and the Iranian ambassador expressed their satisfaction with mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.