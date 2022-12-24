Bank’s Security Supervisor Confesses to Snatching Rs. 50 Million in Broad Daylight in Karachi

The security guard of a local bank turned out to be the master strategist behind a robbery in Karachi’s Tipu Sultan area, 24News reported on Saturday.

During the investigation, the guard, identified as Khawar Khan, turned out to be a ‘hardened’ criminal with previous arrest records for similar crimes.

According to the details, the robbery took place in PECHS Block 6 when the victim, Imtiaz Ahmed, the owner of a local private company was leaving the bank after withdrawing Rs. 50 million in cash.

SSP East Abdul Rahim Sherzai reported that the security guard was taken into custody and questioned for being suspicious. During interrogation, he admitted to his crime and named his associates.

SHO Uzma Khan revealed that Khawar was the security supervisor of the exact bank from where the money was withdrawn, and he informed his gang about the large sum of money being taken out by the victim.

Just after that, an accomplice, Shakir alias Shahid Landhi, and two others on two motorcycles committed the robbery by pursuing the owner out of the bank and stealing millions at gunpoint.

During the questioning, it was discovered that Shahid Landhi is a member of a political party. After collecting evidence using modern technology and electronic links, the Tipu Sultan Police tracked down and caught the guard’s partners.

