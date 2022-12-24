Champions Trophy Winning Coach Likely to Return for Pakistan

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has expressed his desire for foreign coaches for the national cricket team.

According to the details, Najam Sethi recently stated that in the next meeting, they will decide the fate of the current coaching staff led by Saqlain Mushtaq.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Sethi said, “We will decide about Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf in an internal meeting tomorrow. ”

The PCB Chairman further added that the local cricketers will handle other matters of the board, but will not be part of the coaching staff for the team.

Referring to the tenure of head coach, Mickey Arthur, Sethi stated it was the golden period of the national team, with many significant achievements.

“We were world number one in both ODI and Test cricket and we won the Champions Trophy as well,” Najam Sethi maintained.

While explaining the reason behind appointing foreign coaches, the PCB chief stated, “they will not do nepotism and favoritism while the local will do.”

It is worth noting that the current coaching staff including head coach Saqlain Mushtaq received huge criticism after England whitewashed Pakistan in the Test series.

After taking charge as PCB head this week, Najam Sethi made major changes in the board including removing all members of the selection committee.