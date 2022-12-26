Babar Azam Breaks Ricky Ponting’s Record to Join World’s Greatest Captains

Babar Azam scored yet another scintillating century in the ongoing opening Test match against New Zealand in Karachi. With this, Babar Azam broke former Australian captain, Ricky Pointing’s record for most fifty-plus scores as captain, across all formats, in a calendar year.
The right-handed batter completed his 25th fifty-plus score this year, while the former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, did so in 2005.
Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, scored fifty-plus runs 23 times in 2013, while Indian batting great, Virat Kohli scored 21 times in 2019.
|Captain
|Country
|50+
|Year
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|25
|2022
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|24
|2005
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Pakistan
|23
|2013
|Virat Kohli
|India
|21
|2019
If batters other than the captain are counted, Babar Azam equaled Sri Lankan batter, Kumar Sangakkara, in this record.
Kumar Sangakkara scored fifty-plus scores 25 times in 2014, Joe Root of England did so 23 times in 2016, and Sourav Ganguly from India did so in 1999.
|Batter
|Country
|50+
|Year
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|25
|2022
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|25
|2014
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|24
|2005
|Joe Root
|England
|21
|2016
|Sourav Ganguly
|India
|21
|1999
Earlier this month, the Lahore-born cricketer achieved his career-best Test ranking, rising up to second place in the latest ICC batting rankings.