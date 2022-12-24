Women’s Football Team Kicks Off Preparations for Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan women’s football team has started preparations for the upcoming four-nation cup, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As per the details, 34 players are taking part in the preparatory camp. They are in high spirits and eager to fully prepare for the international event.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Appoints Shahid Afridi as Interim Chairman of PCB Selection Committee

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) recently said in a statement that the selection committee will announce the 25-member squad ahead of the event.

According to the announced schedule, the four-nation cup will be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, between January 11 and 19, next year.

In addition to the home team – Saudi Arabia – and Pakistan, Comoros and Mauritius will also compete in the tournament.

It will be the national team’s second event since FIFA lifted its ban on PFF earlier this year, which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

ALSO READ Cricket Returns to Quetta After 27 Years as Bugti Stadium Picked to Host PSL 8 Matches

The national team competed in the SAFF Women’s Championship earlier this year in Kathmandu, Nepal, which was its first major event in the last eight years.

It is also worth noting that FIFA extended the Normalization Committee’s mandate to manage the PFF’s daily operations by a year.