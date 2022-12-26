Here Is What OnePlus 11 Will Look Like In Person [Live Images]

Although we know what the OnePlus 11 will look like from multiple leaks over the past few months, it is always better to have live images as they are harder to fake. Hands-on images also give you a better idea of what the phone will look like in person.

A fresh set of live images have just appeared on Weibo, showing us what the OnePlus 11 will look like in your hands. Have a look at the images below.

These photos only confirm what was shown in the renders. Along with the Hasselblad branding, the circular camera module and the sandstone-like back panel are in place. The display appears flat, which is quite interesting since OnePlus flagships have had curved displays for ages.

There is also going to be a green color variant, but that is not shown in these live images. This model was spotted in official-looking renders instead, which have been circulating on Weibo over the past few days.

Since the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has made its flagship phones with curved displays. So it is surprising that the second flagship of this year will have a flat display. Thankfully, the alert slider has finally returned, and hopefully it is here to stay.

Specifications

As for specifications, OnePlus has also confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will feature Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be paired with the latest memory standard, which will be a combo of UFS 4.0 type storage (up to 512 GB) and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The phone will have an AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate complete with LTPO support for battery saving. Its battery may be a 5,000 mAh unit with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The teaser campaign will continue to reveal more details over the upcoming days right up until the official launch.