OnePlus 11’s Official Launch Date Revealed

OnePlus 11 will be available globally on February 7, but this will not be the phone’s first official launch. The brand’s Weibo page has just announced its Chinese launch date, which is going to be January 4.

This year we only got the OnePlus 10 Pro with no signs of a vanilla version. Rumor has it that we will only get a OnePlus 11 in 2023, meaning there may not be a Pro model this time.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage and 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is currently the fastest memory standard for phones. These specifications have just been confirmed through the teaser campaign.

For software, it will run Android 13 with ColorOS 13 out of the box, but only on the Chinese version. The global variant will likely get the usual Oxygen OS. This event will also serve as the announcement stage for OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, which are set to debut internationally in February.

OnePlus 11 will feature three cameras mounted on a circular, “Oreo-shaped” island. The company has already confirmed some of the rumors and leaks. There will be two color options to choose from: a black one with a sandstone finish, and a green model with what appears to be a glass back.

Ten days remain until the launch of the next flagship. We’ll be keeping an eye on OnePlus social media accounts to get more information. OnePlus 11 is only 10 days away from its Chinese launch, meaning that the teaser campaign is going to reveal even more official information soon, so stay tuned.

Until then, check out the link below to see a full spec sheet based on leaks.