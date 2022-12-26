Making Healthcare Accessible – MEDZnMORE Joins Hands with OkayKer

MEDZnMORE signed an agreement with OkayKer, making it yet another major partnership of the year. The leading business provides automotive car maintenance and auto parts delivery service.

Through their recent partnership, the two start-ups will make use of their respective platforms to provide employees benefits and services at a reduced cost for a better experience.

The memorandum was signed by Asad Khan, CEO of MEDZnMORE, and Nashit Naviwala, CoFounder of OkayKer. The partnership event was hosted at MEDZnMORE Karachi office and was attended by senior executives and core team members from both companies.

With partnerships like these, MEDznMORE aims to enhance employee satisfaction, as well as customer experience by offering additional discounts, making healthcare more accessible and providing 100% authentic products to its customers through its B2C vertical tabiyat.pk.

Founded in 2020, tabiyat.pk, a startup with an online pharmacy that now operates offline as well, has served thousands of customers across Pakistan. They have invested heavily in building purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs.

The start-up recently secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading companies in the digital ecosystem, MEDznMORE stands out for providing the best online medical store services in Pakistan with various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.