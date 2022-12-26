PM Shehbaz Was Unaware of Economic Crisis When He Assumed PM Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that he had no idea the extent of Pakistan’s economic problems when he took office on April 11, 2022.

He claimed at a gathering in Dera Ismail Khan that in April 2022, the threat of default loomed over Pakistan while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program was stalled. “When I took the oath, I wasn’t aware of the gravity of Pakistan’s economic problems. A threat of default was upon us, while the IMF program was stalled. We have now averted the risk of default, but still have a lot of challenges to face,” he said.

Regarding infrastructure projects in the region, the PM said the government is focusing on the construction of the DI Khan-Zhob corridor. The construction of a new airport has also been approved, for which he appreciated the locals for their support.

“We will expedite its construction and create a sustainable industrial estate in its proximity, making DI Khan a hub of industrial and trade activities,” he added.

On the devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Shehbaz criticized and blamed “flawed planning” for the wreckage. Hotels were built in the middle of rivers that had been washed away by floodwaters. The consequences of the disaster are still visible throughout Pakistan,” he argued.

The Prime Minister also said that the center has spent nearly Rs. 90 billion on flood relief.

During his visit, the premier laid the groundwork for a number of construction projects in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Dera Ismail Khan Division.