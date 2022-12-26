Siha, MEDZnMORE Work Together to Provide Quality Healthcare for Everyone

In today’s digitized healthcare environment, an increasing number of companies are bridging the healthcare gaps and launching initiatives to improve the quality of treatment for everyone.

In this light, Pakistan’s leading health-tech company MEDZnMORE has recently collaborated with Siha, making it the year-end partnership of 2022.

Specializing in tailor-made health and wellness solutions across corporate sectors, Siha is Pakistan’s only brand specializing in OPD Pool Management that supports the health and well-being of the client’s valued workforce.

Through their recent partnership, Siha employees will receive an easy access to 100% authentic medicines, benefits, and services free of cost from tabiyat.pk, which operates offline and also serves as an online medical store, for a better and exclusive experience.

The memorandum was signed by Asad Khan, CEO & CoFounder of MEDZnMORE, and Nadia Bukhari, Founder & COO Siha. The partnership event was hosted at MEDZnMORE Head Office in Karachi. It was attended by senior executives from both companies.

With collaborations like these, the two companies aim to be at the forefront of providing high-quality healthcare services to all through access to doctors, online pharmacy, labs, diagnostic centers, and medicines across the country.

The start-up recently secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading companies in the digital ecosystem, MEDznMORE stands out for providing the best online medical store services in Pakistan with various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.