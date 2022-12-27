India’s BJP Urges to ‘Keep Knives Sharp’ to Cut Enemy’s Head [Video]

Pragya Singh Thakur, a BJP Member of the Indian Parliament (MP), encouraged her followers to sharpen their knives at home while speaking at a public gathering on Sunday.

The MP, who represents the Bhopal parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, advised the community to keep their vegetable-cutting blades sharp, emphasizing that if they can chop vegetables, they can slash the heads of ‘enemies’ as well.

Terror case-accused @BJP4India MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur calls for killing of Muslims during her speech in Karnataka on Sunday during Hindu Jagarana Vedike's event. "Keep weapons at home. Keep them sharp. If veggies can be cut well, so can the enemy's head," she says. pic.twitter.com/AoDgOpNbXv — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) December 26, 2022

Although her wording was unclear, many Twitter users replying to a video clip believe she was referring to Muslims when she mentioned enemies.

She can be heard saying in the video clip uploaded on the social media site that her followers need to have weapons in their houses. At the very least, they should keep the blades used to chop vegetables sharp.

She goes on to say that everyone has the right to self-defense in the event of unforeseen circumstances. If someone broke into their houses or attacked them, they should be able to retaliate. The vegetable-cutting knives can slice heads too.

Although she is seemingly talking about self-defense, the MP’s open advocacy for violence against religious minorities implies the actual meaning of her words quite clearly.