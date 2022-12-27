Shoaib Malik Wants Afridi to Include Sarfaraz in ODI Squad

Experienced cricketer, Shoaib Malik, praised Shahid Afridi’s decision to include Sarfaraz Ahmad in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Malik took to Twitter after Sarfaraz scored 86 runs in the first innings of the Karachi Test, writing, “Smart decision by Lala to use Sarfaraz in playing XI.”

The all-rounder also suggested that the newly appointed management include Sarfaraz in the ODI squad as he is extremely useful in the middle overs.

The 40-year-old stated that the 50-over World Cup is approaching and that Sarfaraz can put his experience to good use, particularly in Asian conditions.

Shoaib Malik, who captained Pakistan in 2007, also praised Babar Azam for his magnificent 161-run innings in a difficult situation against the Kiwis.

– Smart decision by Lala @SAfridiOfficial to use @SarfarazA_54 in test playing 11 today. I would suggest to use him in ODI's too as he is very handy in the middle overs, as the next white ball worldcup is around the corner. Good ton by @babarazam258 too.

All the best boys ! — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz Ahmad returned to the Test playing XI after a nearly four-year absence, having last played in 2019.

The wicket-keeper batter showcased an outstanding performance on the opening day, playing a steady innings of 86 runs off 153 balls.

The visiting side seemed to be in a commanding position after they restricted the Babar-led side to 110 for 4. However, Babar and Sarfaraz joined for a magnificent partnership for the fifth wicket.