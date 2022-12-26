Babar Azam Overtakes Root to Become Best Test Batter in 2022

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, came up with yet another fantastic century in the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

With this, the right-handed batter left former England captain, Joe Root, behind on the list of the leading runs scorer in red-ball cricket in 2022.

The Lahore-born batter has now scored 1,162 Test runs at an average of 77.46 (at the time of writing), including four centuries and seven fifties, with the highest score of 196.

Former England captain, on the other hand, has 1,098 Test runs at an average of 45.75 in 27 innings, including five centuries and two fifties.

Australian left-handed opener, Usman Khawaja, is third on the list with 1,080 runs, while England’s Jonny Bairstow is fourth with 1,061 runs.

Batter Country Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Babar Azam Pakistan 16 1162 77.46 4 7 Joe Root England 27 1098 45.75 5 2 Usman Khawaja Australia 20 1080 67.50 4 5 Jonny Bairstow England 19 1061 66.31 6 1 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 19 948 59.25 4 1

Babar broke several batting records today, including surpassing Mohammad Yousuf’s record for the most runs scored in a calendar year for Pakistan.

Talking about the ongoing Test match, Babar rescued his team from 48 for 3 by scoring 157* runs including fifteen boundaries, and one maximum.

Sarfaraz Ahmad, who returned to the team after a four-year absence, also reached fifty and shared an unbeaten record partnership with Babar Azam.