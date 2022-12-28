Pakistan’s Top Tech Company, Avanza Solutions, Wins APICTA Award

Avanza Solutions has set a new benchmark globally by winning a Gold Award for its flagship product Unison Ace at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance – APICTA Awards 2022.

This is a huge achievement for Pakistan as it marks the country’s position as a leading player in the field of technology, innovation, and digitalization.

At the APICTA 2022 Awards, Unison Ace by Avanza Solutions was honored with a Gold award in the category of consumer: Banking, Insurance, and Finance.

The company says it has been an immense honor and privilege to represent Pakistan on a platform filled with tech experts and innovators who are changing the technology universe’s course.

Avanza Solutions’ award-winning CRM, CXM, or CEM platform – Unison Ace, is a perfect and complete solution for businesses looking forward to enhancing the customer experience from all touchpoints.

With its personalized view of the customer dashboard integrated with customer-centric strategies, Unison Ace facilitates users by creating an AI-efficient journey that faultlessly adapts to any environment and caters to every customer engagement from start to end.

Omer Ahmed Khan, CEO of Avanza Solutions, shared his views on the significance of this accomplishment and discussed the highlights of the event by saying, “I would like to congratulate the entire Avanza family on this outstanding achievement for winning the APICTA award for our flagship product, Unison Ace.”

“Every individual involved in the conception, design, engineering, and development of the product and its implementation has performed a remarkable job. This is a major achievement for the company and Pakistan, as it showcases the country’s rapidly growing IT industry and marks it as a progressive digitalization footprint on the global stage,” he added.