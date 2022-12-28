Irfan Mehsood Makes Pakistan Proud With 22 Guinness World Records in a Year

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 5:20 pm

Renowned Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has made the country proud by setting 22 Guinness World Records in a single year.

Irfan has set the Guinness World Record for the most push-ups performed in one minute on his fingertips while carrying a 60-pound pack.

Apart from this, the renowned martial artist has also created similar world records with weights of 100 pounds, 80 pounds, 60, and 40 pounds.

Mehsood also broke the record for holding a reverse abdominal plank position for one minute and 30 seconds while carrying a 100-pound pack.

Irfan has also been nominated for the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance 2023 for his outstanding performances.

So far, the young martial artist has broken 12 Indian world records, as well as world records from the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Philippines, and Iraq.

