Imran Lashes Out at Decision to Appoint a Journalist as PCB Chairman

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, slammed the federal government for removing Ramiz Raja as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In an interview, Imran Khan stated that appointing a journalist while removing a former cricketer is an outright injustice to Pakistani cricket.

“Does the journalist know cricket better than a cricketer?,” the former captain and 1992 World Cup winning-captain Lambasted.

Ex-PM Imran Khan went on to say that the Shehbaz-led government chose a journalist over a cricketer because he supports the ruling party, the PMLN.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif appointed Najam Sethi as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Najam Sethi has made several major decisions since then, including dismissing all selection committees and appointing an interim Chief Selector.

It was reported earlier that the newly formed management committee will oversee the affairs of the PCB until elections are held within the next four months.

It has also been decided to abolish the 2018 PCB Constitution, which rendered departmental cricket dysfunctional, resulting in the layoff of many cricketers.

Ramiz Raja was appointed as the cricket board’s Chairman by then-Prime Minister and his teammate, Imran Khan, in September 2021 and served for 15 months.

During Raja’s tenure, the national team qualified for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 finals, as well as the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.