Pakistan’s Top 10 Achievements in Sports in 2022

2022 saw many nail-biting and nervy contests in the field of sports. From Pakistan’s incredible T20 World Cup 2022 campaign to Pakistani athletes’ sensational run in the Commonwealth Games, here are the top 10 sporting achievements for Pakistan in 2022:

1. Nooh Dastagir Butt Brings Home Gold

Nooh Dastagir Butt won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The weightlifter secured the gold medal by lifting a record 405 kg.

2. Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal at CWG

Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Javelin Throw event at Commonwealth Games 2022. He brought home the gold medal with a throw of 90.18 meters. Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the first gold medal in Athletics for Pakistan.

3. Wrestlers Shine at CWG

Pakistani wrestlers impressed with their power and skills at Commonwealth Games 2022 as they won four medals. Mohammad Inam, Zaman Anwar, and Sharif Tahir won silver medals in the 86 kg, 125 kg, and 74 kg categories respectively, while Inayat Ullah claimed a bronze medal in the 65 kg category.

4. Pakistan Make it to the T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan’s mercurial yet miraculous campaign for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia saw the Men in Green end up as runners in the tournament after losing the final to England. While Pakistan could not bring home the trophy, they surely brought immense joy to the viewers with their absolute belief and fighting spirit as they went from nearly being knocked out to almost winning the World Cup.

5. Ahsan Ramzan Makes History in Snooker

16-year-old Ahsan Raza became the youngest Pakistani to win the IBSF World Snooker title. He defeated the experienced Iranian cueist, Amir Sarkosh, to claim the title. With this, he brought home Pakistan’s fourth IBSF World Snooker title, keeping the legacy alive.

6. Pakistan Reach the Final of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan men’s team reached the final of the Asia Cup 2022 after a successful campaign in the Super 4 round. Although the Men in Green could not win the trophy after losing to Sri Lanka in the final, their journey to the final was quite impressive.

7. Shah Hussain Shah Wins Medal in Judo

Shah Hussain Shah was the first competitor to win a medal for Pakistan in the recent Commonwealth Games which was later followed by a successful run by Pakistani athletes in the event. Joduka Shah Hussain Shah earned a bronze medal after defeating South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in the men’s 90-kg category of the Judo event.

8. Uloomi Karim Fights His Way to Bantamweight Title

Uloomi Karim became the first Pakistani fighter to claim an Indian Mixed Martial Arts title. Uloomi Karim won the Bantamweight Championship after knocking out India’s Dhruv Chowdary in the first round at the 10th Matrix Fight Night (MFN) event in Dubai.

9. Pakistan Women Beat India in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated the arch-rivals India in Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet. Pakistan women recorded the historic victory by 13 runs owing to Nida Dar’s all-round performance.

10. Pakistan Returns to World Football Stage

After a drought of almost 3 years, Pakistan’s men’s football team finally returned to the international circuit as they played a friendly match against Nepal. Although they could not win the match, they have succeeded in recommencing football activities in the country which stands as a mighty achievement on its own. However, the women’s football team managed to complete the next step as they registered a victory against the Maldives by 7-0 in SAFF Women’s Championship.

With 2022 ending on a positive and progressive note for Pakistan in sports, 2023 is expected to feature a lot more exciting victories in different fields and arenas which you can follow at ProPakistani’s sports page.