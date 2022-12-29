Dubai Imprisons Man for Using 570,000 Dirham Accidentally Transferred to His Account

Dubai Criminal Court has convicted an Indian man for one month in jail after he refused to pay AED 570,000, which was accidentally transferred to his bank account.

He has also been ordered to pay the same amount in fines and will be deported after his term is completed. The transaction took place in October last year, but the judgment has only been given recently.

The Indian culprit claimed that he received a transfer notification but had no idea where the funds came from.

Reportedly, he spent AED 52,000 on rent and other expenditures without first checking with the bank to see who had deposited the funds into his account.

Furthermore, he remarked that a company had repeatedly asked him to return the money, but he was uncertain whether it belonged to them.

According to the details, a medical trading company accidentally transferred the amount into his account. During the hearing of the case, a company official informed the court that an employee mistakenly sent AED 570,000 to the Indian man, which he was supposed to transfer to a supplier business.

Following the refusal by the Indian men, the medical trading company registered a complaint to the Al Raffa police station.

Note here that the convict has challenged the court’s verdict and a hearing is expected in January.