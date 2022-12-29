ICE Animations Undergoes Transformation to Grab Market Opportunity

With more than a decade of experience, ICE Animations, the largest VFX and animation house in Pakistan under the Lakson Group, has a dazzling portfolio decorated with Hollywood feature films, international television commercials, and Animated television shows.

Now the company has undergone major revamping to excel in its marketing domain and capture the attention of an even wider audience.

The company prides itself on its continuing efforts and motivation to climb up the ladder and they have dedicated the past year to revamping its brand and expanding its services.

The website has undergone a makeover and the company has secured domains from all around the world to reach a wider audience with the art of storytelling through animation.

ICE Animations has been the talk of the town lately and is one of the first animation houses in Pakistan to fully explore 3D animations and now has been growing & expanding in 2D animations to be able to cope up with demanding marketing needs of different businesses.

Pakistan Cricket Board have shown confidence in ICE Animations for creating phenomenal titles like PSL V, VI, VII, Kashmir Premier League, Pakistan Junior League, and the very recent semi-realistic tiles for Pak vs Eng test series.

Some of their most noteworthy works include Hollywood feature films like Assault on Wall Street, Lavalantula, Lavalantula 2, Tales of Halloween, Day of Reckoning, Drone Wars, and Mind Blown.

Their food commercials for Cocomo, Ding Dong, Knorr, Oreo, Prince, Shoop Noodles, Rio, and Meezan Oil set the stepping stone for exploring fun animations as TV commercials.

Additionally, they are widely recognized for running campaigns for brands like Colgate Palmolive, Dettol Warriors, and Dr Lifebuoy. They have also done a very famous animation series of Cartoon Network Studios Arabia ‘Al Mansour’ and ‘Suntop Island’ for Saudia Arabia’s famous juice brand Suntop.

Their work has gained them much recognition and applause both nationally and internationally, as they were awarded Best VFX for ‘Big Ass Spider!’ (Saturn Award), Best VFX for ‘Big Ass Spider!’ (S+F Award), Best VFX for ‘WAAR’ (ARY Award), 2016 Digital Studio Award.

ICE Animations has also been crowned “Best Animation” by [email protected] ICT Award for three consecutive years, from 2014 to 2016.

This multi-award-winning studio is the hub of some of the most advanced IT infrastructures in the country and brings together individuals of diversity, creativity, and talent from all walks of life to create visually appealing content for children and adults.

The animation industry is dominating the globe, capturing a market of $391 billion with its adaptation beyond entertainment.

Being one of the oldest players in the animation industry of Pakistan, ICE Animations has had a commendable contribution to revolutionizing and advancing the animation industry of Pakistan.

From the caves of the Ice Age when humans first began drawing with stones, to now the fascinating visuals on our screens, illustrations and technology have come a long way and ICE Animations has always been one step ahead in Pakistan, embracing the potential of this monumental field.

The latest progress will continue to add to their legacy.