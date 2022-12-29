UAE Changes Process and Requirements for Emirates IDs and Passports

The UAE has issued an updated set of requirements to be followed while taking pictures for identity purposes, so as to make them easy to read by smart photo recognition systems.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has produced a set of requirements that a photo must fulfill in order to be approved by smart readers, in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

According to the instructions, the image must be high quality, colored, and no older than 6 months. The required dimensions are 35mm X 40mm. The background should be white, and neutral expressions must be maintained, and exaggerated facial expressions should be avoided.

Additionally, it should be ensured that the head position is parallel to the photographic lens, the head should not be titled or be bent to the side.

The instructions forbid colored lenses or the use of photo-editing or filters, as well as any kind of glasses that obscure the eyes.

Eyeglasses that do not obscure the eyes are allowed. Citizens are directed to take photographs in the official dress of UAE, however, wearing a headscarf or covering the head is left to the individual.

The resolution of the image is required to be at least 600 dpi.