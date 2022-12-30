Bol News Pays Tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Benazir Bhutto on their Anniversaries

Remembering the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and revered late politician, Benazir Bhutto, on their anniversaries, Bol News paid tribute to both with its presenters emulating their styles.

The nation’s revolutionary leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was filled with empathy and compassion, says Bol News, adding that being born in a free Pakistan is a blessing for Pakistanis, which would not have been possible without Quaid’s efforts.

We come across many people in our lives but only a few leave an everlasting impact; Benazir Bhutto was one of those who serve as an inspiration for our future generation, said a press statement from Bol News on the matter.

She worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone gets basic human rights, such as health care, employment, and education, added the statement.

“She was a strong lady who refused to succumb to anti-democratic forces. She is also known as East’s daughter, a leader who spent her life fighting for people’s rights,” it read.

Bol paid ‘special respect’ to Quaid-e-Azam and Benazir Bhutto on their anniversaries by dressing up its news anchors like them.

“As Pakistanis, we will always remember Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the nation’s father and Benazir Bhutto as the daughter of the East,” the press statement added.