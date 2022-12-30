Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail Included in List of Probables for New Zealand ODI Series

The interim Selection Committee, headed by Shahid Afridi, has added two more players to the list of probables for the national team squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Explosive opener, Fakhar Zaman, and experienced middle-order batter, Haris Sohail have also been included in the list after they passed their fitness tests at National High-Performance Center in Lahore.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Backs Babar Azam to Continue as Pakistan Captain

Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, announced this on his official Twitter account, writing that both cricketers are performing well in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022.

We have added Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the NZ probables list after they passed their fitness tests today. The two are also playing in Pak Cup and doing well. pic.twitter.com/niK52G2XfH — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 30, 2022

Yesterday, the selection committee also added the star right-arm pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, to the list of probables to strengthen the fast bowling unit.

The newly appointed committee faced criticism earlier this week when they did not select Fakhar Zaman, who had scored a century in Pakistan’s previous ODI series against the Netherlands.

The selection committee has added as many as six uncapped players, who showcased performances in the domestic circuit, to the list of probable players.

As per the announced list, the uncapped players include Abrar Ahmed, Ihsan Ullah, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, and Tayyab Tahir.

ALSO READ BCCI Refuses to Play Test Series Against Pakistan in Australia

The committee has also added the left-hander, Sharjeel Khan, who last played an ODI in 2017, to the list following his magnificent performances in domestic cricket.

PCB had revealed that the committee will announce the final 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test.