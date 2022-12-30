Jazz Deploys 5G-Based Tech for Low-End 4G Devices in Pakistan

Jazz and Huawei have commercially deployed 5G-based communication technology in Pakistan for the first time.

The framework is a Frequency-division duplexing (FDD) Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) solution based on 5G technology on a large scale.

It has been developed and tailored to the needs of boosting network capacity and user experience by providing a superior 4G experience for consumers.

ALSO READ Govt Considers to Give Relief to Telcos By Eliminating Yearly Contribution to USF, Ignite

This customized solution is the first launch of Jazz and Huawei, supporting the latter’s leap into the 4.9G domain. This innovative solution has significantly increased network capacity while also providing a superior 4G experience for valued subscribers.

The average network traffic increased by approximately 30 percent, while the average single-user speed increased by approximately 170 percent.

Jazz’s Chief Technology Officer, Khalid Shehzad said, “We see that our customers are increasingly using high-bandwidth applications which resultantly puts pressure on existing network capabilities. Massive MIMO essentially allows us the freedom to provide more data at greater speeds, enabling our customers to use the enhanced services on their existing 4G devices. Network speeds will be faster than ever, which will significantly improve the end-user experience. Jazz is committed to developing an ecosystem that supports the government’s Digital Pakistan vision and the evolving technology needs of individuals and businesses”.

The level of collaboration between Jazz and Huawei goes beyond to more domains. For example, the first 400G transmission, the first core network cloudification, the first large-scale commercial use of VoLTE, and the first 3G sunset city.

In Pakistan, Jazz reserves a top spot in network performance and innovations, and it leads the development of the entire ICT industry.

ALSO READ IT Minister Wants Upcoming 5G Auction to Be Cheap and Industry Friendly

Huawei offers the industry’s first intelligent beam scheduling and intelligent beamforming technology, both of which are native to 5G networks. Massive MIMO enhances handsets’ ability to transmit data more efficiently. Huawei FDD Massive MIMO is currently deployed in over 70 networks, with over 20,000 units shipped.