Special Squads to Keep Pindi Boys in Check on New Year’s Night

Rawalpindi’s City Traffic Police (CTP) has devised a plan to stop one-wheeling and traffic jams on new year’s eve. According to details, seven special squads and 320 traffic police officers will be on duty to prevent one-wheeling and reckless driving.

Citing sources, a media report stated that Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan has instructed the department to draft a thorough and systematic traffic plan for Rawalpindi and other areas within its jurisdiction.

CTP’s seven special squads will patrol Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Bank Road, Jhelum Road, Old Airport Road, Murree Road, 6th Road, and other major routes. The squads have been instructed to ensure a stern stance against traffic law violators.

On New Year’s Eve, churches and other religious sites will have additional traffic police for the Christian community’s holy event. Traffic officers will be on duty around parks and other leisure areas.

CTO has ordered all circle and sector in-charges to work together and coordinate to make the city’s security foolproof. He issued special instructions of strict action against unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted windows, and with illegal number plates.

CTO also advised parents to watch their children on New Year’s Eve and avoid giving them bikes or cars to avoid trouble.