New PCB Regime Allows Mohammad Amir to Use NHPC Facilities

PCB has invited former pacer Mohammad Amir back to the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore after Ramiz Raja’s reign as PCB Chairman ended.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Assures Bouncy Track for 2nd Pakistan-NZ Test

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and former cricketer Mohammad Amir have not been on pleasant terms but the new management under the headship of Najam Sethi is set to welcome the pacer back with open arms.

Mohammad Amir was restricted from training at National High-Performance Centre and availing the facilities provided to national cricketers after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The former PCB Chairman had announced the same restrictions for all the retired cricketers who were not representing the national team anymore.

However, the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has approved Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the circuit. Mohammad Amir has been invited by PCB to visit the National High-Performance Centre. He is also expected to hold a meeting with Chairman Najam Sethi.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail Included in List of Probables for New Zealand ODI Series

Mohammad Amir will now restart his training ahead in the NHPC before heading to Bangladesh to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).