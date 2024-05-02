Morocco Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 2, 2024 | 5:33 pm

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced that the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has opened scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students.

In a statement released on Wednesday, HEC revealed that AMCI is offering scholarships for Pakistani students to pursue undergraduate, master’s, and PhD studies at the country’s public institutions for the academic year 2024-25.

The deadline for online application submission via the HEC portal is May 10 (Friday).

HEC emphasized the importance of carefully reading all instructions and submitting a complete online application on the HEC portal without delay.

At this stage of the application process, hard copies of applications are not required by HEC.

Eligible applicants for this scholarship must be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals, or permanent residents of Pakistan or AJK. However, individuals with dual nationality are not

