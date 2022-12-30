Over 77,000 URLs Blocked in 15 Months Under New PTA Rules

Social media companies have blocked over 77,000 URLs involved in unlawful activities since the inception of social media rules.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, since the notification of the Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules in October 2021, PTA processed 101669 links to social media companies for blocking. The social media companies have blocked 77,992 URLs and the percentage of blocking is 76.71.

The document stated that PTA requested the blocking of 424 contempt of court links to social media companies, out of which social media companies have blocked 134 URLs, and the blocking percentage is 31.60 percent. The Authority has sent 32,545 Defence of Pakistan-related links to social media companies, the companies have blocked 21,961 links till now and the blocking percentage is 67.48 percent.

PTA has sent 12,861 links related to the glory of Islam for blocking, but the social media platforms have blocked only 9,574 links. Similarly, 6,628 defamatory links were sent for blocking out of which social media companies have blocked only 1,628 links.

The Authority has requested the blocking of 35,447 links related to indecency and immorality out of which Social Media Platforms blocked 33,896 links.

ALSO READ IT Minister Wants Upcoming 5G Auction to Be Cheap and Industry Friendly

The PTA has processed 11,140 hate speeches and sectarian links and 8,999 links were blocked and the percentage is 80.78 percent. Similarly, 1,763 out of 2,587 miscellaneous links were blocked by social media companies in the last 15 months. The social media platforms blocked all 37 proxy links processed by the PTA.