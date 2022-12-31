Pakistan Cricket’s Top 5 Iconic Performances from 2022

Pakistani cricketers performed well throughout the year as there were some mind-blowing cameos in all the departments of the game. However, some of the performances in 2022 were so iconic they are set to stay on the minds of cricket lovers for years to come.

Here are the most iconic moments from 2022 featuring Pakistani cricketers:

1. Naseem Shah’s Match-Winning Sixes

Chasing 130 against Afghanistan, Pakistan’s top order crumbled to the ground to only leave the rest of the batting lineup to carry their burden. Shadab Khan’s quick attack brought some runs once again bringing Pakistan back into the game, but the chances of Pakistan’s victory were slimmed as soon as the last hitter Asif Ali walked back to the pavilion.

With Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain on the crease to bat the last over, at the last wicket, the 19-year-old pacer Naseem Shah delivered his most iconic performance with the bat at Sharjah. He smashed a six off a full toss and then another six sealing the deal as Pakistan won by the barest of margins.

2. Abrar Ahmad’s Magical Debut

When Pakistan met England at Multan Cricket Stadium in the second Test match of the home series, Abrar Ahmad was included in the squad as the ‘mystery spinner’.

England opted to bat first but it was Abrar Ahmad who had a debut right out of the bowler’s dream taking seven wickets in the first innings. Breaking records and making new ones, Abrar Ahmad completed his 10-wicket haul by taking 4 wickets in the second innings. His 11 wickets in the match ranked him as the best Pakistani bowler on debut in the history of Test cricket.

3. Shadab Khan’s All-round Show

Pakistan had lost two consecutive games to start their T20 World Cup campaign and the only victory they had bagged came against the Netherlands.

Therefore, it was least expected that Pakistan would be able to outplay the table toppers South Africa. But Shadab Khan had other plans. The star player came in to bat when the top order had once again collapsed in no time. He attacked Anrich Nortje, the fastest bowler in the T20 World Cup 2022. Hitting fours and sixes, Shadab Khan partnered with Iftikhar Ahmad as he scored 52 off 22 balls.

His outstanding batting performance helped Pakistan post a total of 185 in 20 overs. Shadab Khan then proved his excellence with the ball providing the breakthrough just when South Africa was gaining momentum. His brilliant over brought Pakistan back in the game on DLS as they won by 33 runs recording their most convincing victory to fight back into the tournament.

4. Babar Azam’s Match-Saving 196

After Pakistan’s poor batting display in the first innings, Australia gave Pakistan two days and a target of 506 to win in the Test match at Karachi, which seemed a nearly impossible task for Pakistan with victory just a matter of time for Australia.

But there was one man between Australia and the Test match victory, Babar Azam. Starting his innings with Abdullah Shafique who fell for a heartbreaking 96, Babar Azam continued to bat for two days. On the final day, Babar Azam batting alongside his T20 opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, even decided to bat their way to victory when they were a hundred runs away from the target with 6 wickets in hand.

However, the skipper missed out on his double century by only 4 runs as he walked back for 196. But Mohammad Rizwan’s century kept Australia from winning the game while Babar Azam was crowned the savior of the Karachi Test as he bagged the Player of the Match award.

5. Mohammad Nawaz’s Stunning Innings

Pakistan faced India for the second time after a narrow loss in the first match of the 2022 Asia Cup. Batting first India set a target of 182 which required some special effort from Pakistani batters.

When Pakistan was 63 for 2 down in the ninth over, the think tank decided to promote Mohammad Nawaz up the batting order only to leave India clueless. Attacking spin and pace, Mohammad Nawaz completely turned the game towards Pakistan’s side with his 42 off 20 balls.

This boost to the batting lineup helped Pakistan comfortably chase the target which once seemed too big a deal for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz’s successful performance up the order pressed the case of a flexible batting lineup which serves as a major step for Pakistan towards modernizing their tactics.

With the young lot gaining experience and developing skills, 2023 seems promising to provide phenomenal performances from Pakistani players.

What do you think? What were the most iconic performances by Pakistani players in 2022? Write down your suggestions below!