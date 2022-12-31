Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sets Foot in Cloud Computing

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers under Dubai Chamber, has launched the Cloud Computing Business Group, which will connect organizations in the field in order to foster meaningful discussion on how to promote and embed cloud-computing services across Dubai’s business industries.

Speaking about the launch, the Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chamber, Maha Al Gargawi, described Dubai as a futuristic nation and stated that cloud-powered infrastructure will help Dubai in achieving its goals.

She further noted that the establishment of the Cloud Computing Business Group will promote open dialogue among its members and assist the industry in pushing policy reforms.

One of the Business Group’s founding members, Miguel Villalonga, who is the CEO of e& Enterprise, added that the initiative has been launched at the right time since computing has become an important part of Dubai’s economy.

It is imperative to mention here that cloud technology has enabled Dubai’s business sector to become more dynamic and productive in stimulating innovation and competitiveness in the city’s economy.

In light of the above-mentioned point, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outclassed 15 Middle Eastern and African countries in terms of a cloud competitive economy. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups in UAE are likely to generate $17.1 billion from hyper-scale cloud computing in the 2022-2030 period, which is equivalent to 2.3% of the UAE’s GDP in 2021.