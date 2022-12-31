Samsung Galaxy A54 to Look Like S23[Leak]

The upcoming Galaxy A54 was already shown in leaked renders last month, but a new set has been released yet again. These leaked renders show the mid-ranger in not just one, but four different color options.

Rumors have been suggesting that the Galaxy A54 will be announced in January 2023, which explains why leaks are getting more frequent. The A54 has big shoes to fill as its predecessors were Samsung’s most popular phones. Therefore, the A54 is expected to continue that momentum.

It is also worth mentioning that leaks emerging this close to launch are usually accurate, so the design shown in these images is most likely authentic.

The Galaxy A54 is rumored to be available in at least four colors – white, green, purple, and black. The specs include a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,100mAh battery. Most likely, there will be multiple RAM/storage combinations, but it will start with a 6 GB/128 GB memory configuration.

According to the A54’s dimensions, it measures 158.3 x 76.7x 8.2mm. This means that it will be slightly shorter, wider, and thicker than its predecessor. Unsurprisingly, the pricing should be comparable to that of Galaxy A53.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series is expected to have a similar design according to leaked images. This could mean that the Korean phone maker is about to start a new design trend for its next generation of phones in 2023. Perhaps some other A series and F series phones will have a similar appearance, but that is only speculation on our part.