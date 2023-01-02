Ex-CM Balochistan Blames Ministers for Selling Govt Jobs

Former Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, has alleged that provincial government officials and ministers are selling jobs in various public departments.

Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stated that officials are getting up to Rs. 1.5 million for the posts of peon and driver and up to Rs. 4 million for stenographer vacancies from the candidates.

He asserted that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) must be aware of these malpractices.

Speaking about accusations, Parliamentary Secretary for S&GAD Bushra Rind debunked the allegations leveled against the provincial government and asked the former CM to provide evidence. She further claimed that false accusations were made to scare away young talent and make the hiring process look sketchy.

Moreover, Bushra Rind maintained that the current coalition government has increased job opportunities and added that around 800 new vacancies were created recently in S&GAD to provide jobs to educated youth.