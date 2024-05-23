No More Matric Exams in Private Centers From Next Year: Sindh Minister

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 23, 2024 | 1:57 pm

The Provincial Minister of Universities and Boards has voiced his frustration regarding cheating and mismanagement in the matriculation exams in Sindh.

He directed that starting from next year, all examinations should be conducted in government schools and colleges.

During the meeting, chaired by Muhammad Ali Malkani, he expressed frustration towards the officials of the Matriculation and Inter Boards. The minister demanded explanations from the officers regarding the mismanagement and irregularities in the matriculation examinations.

He said that complaints of non-transparency in the exams have been received and action should be taken against those responsible. He also inquired about the officers’ stance on conducting examinations in private centers.

Furthermore, Malkani expressed disappointment over the performance of board officers. He highlighted the severe difficulties faced by students in private centers.

He reiterated a firm stance against negligence and stated that exams should not be held in private centers next year. He directed that all examinations should be conducted in government schools and colleges.

