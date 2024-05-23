JazzCash and Sindh Government Partner for the Protection of Indigenous Buffalo Calves

JazzCash, in partnership with the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, is enhancing financial inclusion and supporting agricultural sustainability through targeted initiatives for livestock farmers. These efforts are part of the Government of Sindh’s broader strategy to improve food security and drive economic growth in Sindh.

“Save Buffalo Calves” Scheme Launched

The “Save Buffalo Calves” scheme aims to protect indigenous calves from early slaughter, thereby increasing meat and milk production. This initiative is being implemented in various districts, including Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkano, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore Kandhkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad. By incentivising farmers with cash disbursement, the project is expected to boost the overall productivity and economic benefits for farmers.

JazzCash Facilitates Secure Payments and Financial Services

JazzCash will play a crucial role in these initiatives by ensuring that government incentives are disbursed directly into farmers’ mobile wallets. The secure and efficient payment method eliminates the need for intermediaries, reducing the risk of fraud and delays.

The partnership will enable farmers to prioritise the well-being of calves through nutritious food and regular health check-ups.

Access to Micro-Loans and Credit Facilities

Beyond secure payments, farmers will also be able to access other products offered by JazzCash, including micro-loans and other credit facilities. These financial products can enable farmers to invest in better feed, veterinary care, and infrastructure improvements. Such investments are essential for increasing productivity and income, leading to a more prosperous agricultural sector and enhancing community well-being.

Public-Private Partnership Driving Change

The initiatives led by the Government of Sindh, supported by JazzCash, represent a comprehensive approach to tackling food security and economic development.

JazzCash’s collaboration with the Government of Sindh exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in driving meaningful change. This partnership promotes financial inclusion while paving the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Sindh’s farmers.