PCB Advises Employees Drawing Huge Salaries to Resign on Their Own

PCB has decided to part ways with the top officials occupying high-paid positions in the board after the end of Ramiz Raja’s chairmanship.

With Najam Sethi taking charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board as the new Chairman, many officials are expected to leave their offices as PCB has decided to stop paying them hefty salaries.

PCB has sent out a clear message to the executives to decide about their future with the board as it can no longer afford to pay millions in salaries. Seeing the situation, the sources have predicted a major turnover in the frontline of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

So far, Human Resource Director, Sareena Agha, has left her office and the Director High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan is also set to be replaced by a foreign counterpart soon. According to the report, Nadeem Khan could not provide proof for his performance when he was questioned about the collapsing system of domestic cricket in the first meeting under new authorities.

Moreover, the CEO Faisal Hasnain, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, and Media Director Sami-ul-Hasan Burni may also be told to resign from their positions, as claimed by the sources.

The new administration is expected to be appointed soon with Mickey Arthur likely to be the head coach of the national team.