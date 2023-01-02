Pakistan Refinery Ltd Restarts Operations After 2 Weeks

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL) has resumed operations after nearly two weeks.

According to a stock filing, the company announced that it had restarted its refinery operations on 31st December 2022.

ALSO READ Suraj Cotton Mills Cuts Production by 40% Due to Global Recession and Low Demand

PRL had earlier communicated to Pakistan Stock Exchange about shutting down its refinery on 9th December 2022, while sharing the material information with the shareholders.

The company at the time had planned annual maintenance despite the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) demand for the PRL management to continue operations in December.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 13.31, up by 2.62 percent or Rs. 0.34 on Monday.