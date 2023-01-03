Indian Pace Sensation Fears Shoaib Akhtar’s Fastest Delivery Record Can’t be Broken

Talented Indian pacer, Umran Malik, has stated that he has no plans to break former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket.

Speaking in an interview, Umran Malik said that his current focus is on performing better for his country rather than bowling the fastest ball in cricket.

While responding to a question regarding bowling the fastest ball, he said, “If I do well and if I’m lucky, I’ll break that, but I don’t think about it at all.”

The former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, had bowled the fastest ball in the 2003 World Cup game against England, clocking 100.2 mph (161.3 kph). Last year, the Rawalpindi Expressed stated that he hoped Umran Malik would break his record for the fastest delivery and have a long career in cricket.

The 24-year-old pacer has been making headlines since he bowled with the sheer pacer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Last year, the right-arm pacer finished fourth in the IPL’s highest wicket-taker list, with 22 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 20.18, with best bowling figures of 5 for 25.