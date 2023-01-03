Flat Karachi Pitch Angers Chief Selector Shahid Afridi

The interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, has expressed displeasure over the pitch prepared for the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

Speaking to the media, Afridi stated that he was still not satisfied with the pitch, but it appeared to be far better than the surface used in the first Test match.

The former captain went on to say that the curators assured him that the surface would be more bouncy, but it was not the one he desired for the match.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi expressed confidence in the national bowling unit, saying they will take advantage of the surface and win the two-match Test series.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former all-rounder stated last week that cricket fans will see a bouncy track during the last match of the series in Karachi.

On the first day of the match, New Zealand’s opening batters took advantage of the surface and frustrated the home team by stitching a 134-run partnership.

Another century runs partnership came on the second wicket between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, but Pakistani bowlers excelled thereafter, picking up 5 wickets in the last session of the first day.