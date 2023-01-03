Babar Azam Reveals His Favorite Win from 2022

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, named the victory against India in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup as his favorite T20I game of 2022 in terms of its vitality to help them advance into the finals of the tournament.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Resumes Bowling During 2nd Test Against New Zealand [Video]

Reviewing the performances from the last year, Babar Azam held the mic at PCB Podcast. When asked about his favorite game of the year, Babar Azam picked out the last-over thriller against India in the Asia Cup 2022. The skipper went on to explain that the victory paved their path to the finals hence it holds a special place in his heart.

“In T20 cricket, my favorite match was the win against India in the repeat fixture of the Asia Cup as it was a crucial game for us in terms of a place in the final,” said Babar Azam.

The skipper also shared his favorite Test victory of the year, naming the Galle Test in which Pakistan had chased a tricky target owing to Babar Azam’s consistent performance and Abdullah Shafique’s magnificent hundred.

Victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle was outstanding as we chased down 342 for the loss of 6 wickets on a difficult track. Abdullah Shafique was magnificent in the second innings when he scored 160 not out

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi All Set to Follow Selection Pattern Followed by India and England

Babar Azam also talked about their bad patch in the long format for the game saying it was a silver lining to host the top Test-playing nations as the cricket in the country revives.