PIA Announces Special Umrah Package For Pilgrims

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 3, 2023 | 11:24 am
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a special scheme for pilgrims traveling from China to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Through the new scheme, PIA will provide connecting flights from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia to pilgrims who travel by PIA from Beijing or Chengdu.

According to a PIA official, Pakistani passengers flying back to China will have a stopover of more than one week in Pakistan.

It is important to note that PIA operates weekly flights on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

In addition, the national flag carrier has also lowered airfare for passengers flying on the Beijing-Islamabad route in view of the Chinese New Year and winter vacations in China. Following the reduction, the current fare stands at RMB 4,681 (Rs. 154,495).

Moreover, PIA also decreased the fare of the return ticket on the Islamabad-Beijing route. Currently, the cost of the roundtrip is RMB 12,050 (Rs. 397,708).

