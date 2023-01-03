Pakistan Reports First Case of China’s Most Infectious Coronavirus Variant

National Institute of Health (NIH) and Aga Khan University (AKU) have confirmed the presence of a highly infectious subvariant of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus through genome sequencing.

According to reports, NIH and AKU have confirmed that XBB, one of the three strains of the Omicron variant wreaking havoc in China, has been found in Pakistan.

Quoting a senior NIH official, the reports stated that NIH is carrying out genomic sequencing of Coronavirus samples on a regular basis. However, only a handful of samples are available for sequencing due to the low Coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan.

The official clarified that there is no imminent danger of a new Coronavirus wave in the country. However, NIH is continuously monitoring the situation and is prepared for any situation.

Separately, AKU officials said that the other two strains, including the most dangerous BF.7 subvariant of the Omicron variant, dominant in China have not been detected in Pakistan yet.

On the other hand, Dr. Faisal Mehmood of AKU warned that BF.7 might be circulating in the country. However, due to mix and match Coronavirus vaccines, Pakistanis have developed better immunity than the Chinese.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, former SAPM on Health, has claimed that BF.7 might have already been transmitted to Pakistan because there are no travel restrictions in place to curb its transmission into the country.

Prof. Saeed Khan, senior Molecular Scientist and professor of Pathology at Karachi’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), said that BF.7 variant hasn’t been transmitted to Pakistan. If it was present in the country, a notable uptick in Coronavirus cases would have been witnessed.

He added that BF.7 is so infectious that it can easily evade natural and acquired immunity. A patient infected with BF.7 can transmit the virus to up to 20 people.

Via: Geo