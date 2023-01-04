Sarfaraz Ahmed Urges Govt to Support Bodybuilder Who Took Loan to Participate in International Event

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has won hearts after raising his voice on social media in support of renowned athlete, Rameez Ibrahim.

Bodybuilder Rameez, won three world titles last week by defeating arch-rivals India in Thailand, but no government official hailed his efforts.

Sarfaraz Ahmed slammed officials and said that the national hero has made the country proud, but he received no appreciation from any official or government.

The Wicket-keeper batter also asked officials to assist the national hero because he took out a loan to cover his travel expenses and now has to repay the debt.

“We need to appreciate, help and respect our national heroes,” The 35-year-old cricketer wrote on his official Twitter handle.

It is worth noting that Ibrahim made history by winning gold medals in three categories at the World Bodybuilding Championships in Thailand.

Pakistan's bodybuilding star Ramiz Ibrahim won 3 World Titles in Thailand last week,beating India also.But NO appreciation from any official or govt.He took loan to bear his travel costs and he has to return the loan now.We need to appreciate, help and respect our national heroes pic.twitter.com/qzQRUnTSE2 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 3, 2023

Talking about Sarfaraz Ahmed, the right-hander was recently recalled to the national playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

The wicket-keeper batter delivered a solid batting performance, scoring half-centuries in both innings and assisting the home team to end the match in a draw.