Junaid Khan Refused Big Money Offer to Represent USA in 2019

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Junaid Khan, has spoken up about his cricketing career and his struggle to return to the international arena.

Junaid Khan claimed that he was offered to play cricket in the United States after the 2019 World Cup, but he had hoped to return to the national team. He revealed that he was offered much more money than he had ever received during his international career with Pakistan.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Orders to Immediately Pay Salaries Due Since Ramiz Raja’s Tenure

As per media reports, the 33-year-old pacer has decided to pursue a coaching career in the future and is about to finish level-III coaching in England.

The Swabi-born bowler rose to prominence after destroying India’s top batting order in the first match of a three-match ODI series in 2012-13.

The talented pacer was injured during a training camp in Lahore ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and was dropped from the national squad.

Junaid finished the 2017 Champions Trophy as the third leading wicket-taker, with 8 wickets in four matches, including 2 for 42 against England in the semi-final. He last played international cricket back in 2019 on Pakistan’s tour of England.

ALSO READ Third Umpire Spoils the Party After Adam Zampa Does a Cheeky Mankad in BBL [Video]

Overall, the left-arm bowler has played 22 Tests for Pakistan, taking 71 wickets at an average of 31.73, including five five-wicket hauls.

Junaid has 110 wickets at an average of 29.23 in 76 ODIs, including a devastating spell of 4/12 against India. In T20Is, he grabbed eight wickets in nine matches.