KP Cabinet Approves Anti-Domestic Violence Law

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet enacted the KP Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Rules 2022 on Tuesday in order to safeguard women from violence, as stipulated by the constitution.

According to a released statement, Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting, which included the chief secretary and other officials in addition to cabinet members.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Mechanism to Send Rs. 1 Billion to Pakistani Hospitals in Afghanistan

The provincial cabinet also:

Condemned a political leader for trying to halt provincial funds.

Addressed the shutdown of CNG stations in the province and its impacts on consumers.

Formed a sub-committee to fix the wheat price.

Approved legislative changes to rules for local officials that included salary increases and petrol allocations.

In addition, the cabinet designated Peshawar and Termez in Uzbekistan as sister cities, directing the mayor of Peshawar’s Capital Metropolitan Government (CMGP) to sign the Model Sister City Agreement with Uzbekistan in this respect.

ALSO READ NA Body Against Shifting PSQCA Headquarters to Islamabad

The cabinet also approved expenditures for relief operations in areas impacted by monsoon rains and flooding.

On the request(s) of the appropriate district administration and the suggestions of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), an emergency was declared in flood-affected districts.