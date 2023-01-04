Pakistan Hockey Federation Under Fire for Failure to Qualify for 2023 Hockey World Cup

Pakistan’s Hockey woes continue as the Men in Green failed to qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup. Pakistan, currently ranked 17th in the world, failed to qualify for the mega-event after a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup.

Former Pakistani hockey player, Khawaja Junaid, lashed out at the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) when the country was left out of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

After Pakistan failed to finish among the top four in the Asia Cup, he said, “It is really unfortunate that a country like Pakistan is not part of the 16-team World Cup.”

Khawaja further added that the national team had an easy opportunity to finish in the top four and qualify for the mega tournament, but they wasted it.

The former athlete went on to say that as a former champion, he is disappointed that the Men in Green would not be competing in the World Cup in India.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 15th edition of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from January 13 to 29. However, the four-time world champions, will not be a part of the mega event as they did not finish among the top four in the Asia Cup.

It is also worth noting that this will be the first time that sixteen countries compete in the Hockey World Cup, which was previously limited to only 12 countries.