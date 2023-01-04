Planning Minister Inaugurates Champions of Reform Network

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has formally inaugurated Champions of Reform (CoR), a network to bring together professionals from different sectors to contribute towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The inaugural meeting of CoR was held on Wednesday and was attended by the officials of the Planning Ministry and professionals from diverse backgrounds.

“The key objective of this initiative is to engage the professionals who can help the government in policy-making and its implementation,” the minister said while inaugurating the CoR, an initiative of the Planning Ministry.

He said that real competence lies outside the government and it must be utilized for the socio-economic development of the country. This is the right platform for those who possess skills to come forward and play their constructive role in national development, he added.

The minister further added that the Planning Ministry is already working on the “Outlook 2035” in which future projections will be made for the future needs of the country. The ‘Outlook 2035’ will set the target for the country in multiple sectors, achieving political stability and continuity of policy.

He also highlighted the key initiatives which were identified by the ministry under 5Es which includes exports, E-Pakistan, equity, energy, and environment. Export is a key driver for the development of any country and Pakistan must adopt a policy of export-led model which remained missing from the government’s policy, remarked the minister.

Member Governance Innovation and Reform at the Ministry of Planning Commission, Dr Adnan Rafiq said that there is a dire need to make policy making process inclusive, citizen-centric, demand-driven, and transparent. The aim of the initiative is to tap into consolidated knowledge and expertise in the private sector by obtaining critical feedback and advice from professionals, he added.

Member Social Sector, Rafiullah Kakar said that this is a unique opportunity for professionals to participate in pre-Central Development Working Party CWDP meetings, pitch project ideas, and participate in stakeholder consultation.

During the meeting, the participants from various fields exchanged their ideas and appreciated the steps taken by the Planning Commission.