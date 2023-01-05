GB Govt Announces Thousands of Jobs for Teachers in Next 6 Months

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) administration announced on Wednesday that it will recruit 4,000 teachers over six months to ensure that there’s no shortage of educators in the province’s public schools.

Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khurshid chaired the inaugural meeting of the Education Reforms Steering Committee.

The committee was founded to implement education reforms in the GB to ensure equal educational opportunities for girls and boys.

The committee also agreed to revoke all ‘attachments’, teachers employed or functioning in other departments, and they are to return to their assigned stations as soon as practical.

In related developments, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, the GB Education Minister, has stated that natural disaster-affected educational institutions in the province will be rebuilt on a priority basis.

He announced the above while speaking to reporters earlier this week during his official visit to several educational institutions in Hunza.

Minister Khan highlighted that extra emphasis is being placed on completing existing development projects in the department of education by the end of June this year.

He visited schools and interacted with school authorities and instructors.

On the occasion, he promised to solve the real issues that teachers were facing as a high priority.