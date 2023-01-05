Punjab Govt Allows Year-Round Game-Hunting

The Punjab government has decided to allow deer, chinkara, nilgai, and urial hunting all year round.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act amendment was approved at a legislative committee meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Raja Basharat.

ALSO READ Early Market Closure Puts Livelihoods of Delivery Riders at Stake

Changes to hunting permit issuance fees were also approved, as was a ban on hunting 29 types of birds.

The Cabinet Committee also decided to move wild boars from the fourth hunting schedule to the first.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, the Irrigated Forest and Ecotourism Bill, the Aquaculture Development Corporation Bill, and the launch of the Khanpur Cadet College Rahim Yar Khan were also approved by the committee. ۔

ALSO READ Govt Struggling to Appoint Next PTA Chairman Due to Legal Troubles

The meeting decided that the parole survey would be conducted again in Punjab’s 43 jails, and those who had completed their sentences and had good behavior should be granted parole.

The meeting also approved giving the Superintendent of Border Military Police Grade 17 and the Assistant Grade 16.