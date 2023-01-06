Shaun Tait’s Press Conference Gets Heated Over Journalist’s ‘Question’

Bowling coach, Shaun Tait, exchanged heated words with a journalist over an irrelevant question during the press conference at the end of day four.

One of the journalists asked the national bowling coach about the perception in Pakistan that national pacers have underperformed in red-ball cricket.

The journalist further asked whether he was satisfied with his work as a bowling coach in guiding the national pace unit in the ongoing red-ball series.

Responding to this, Tait stated that it was not a question but rather an opinion that could not be answered. “What would you like me to say?” he asked.

“You are answering the question before you ask it. You are saying that’s your opinion, so I can’t… You’re saying the performance has been poor. Okay, that’s your opinion.”

However, before moving on from the matter, Tait replied to the journalist’s follow-up question by saying that he was satisfied with the pacers’ performance.

"You're answering the question yourself, ask me the question," Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait. Heated press conference 🔥 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/1yGbHvw4fV — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 5, 2023

It is worth noting that the national pace unit has been under the scanner since the key pacers have ruled out of the red-ball series due to injury.

The return of Naseem Shah to the playing XI for the second Test has offered some hope, as the right-arm bowler performed quite well.

Mir Hamza was also good with the ball during the ongoing series, bowling with good length and producing swing.