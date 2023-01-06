Driving Female Judge’s Car Without Permission Gets an Employee Fired

An administrative judge upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar and fired a Class-IV employee for using the vehicle of a female IHC judge’s car without permission.

Administrative Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani announced the decision regarding the petition filed by employee Ishaq in opposition to the registrar’s decision to fire him.

ALSO READ Rs. 100 Murree Shuttle Service Unable to Operate Smoothly

According to the judgment, former IHC employee, Ishaq, was working as a waiter at the home of Saman Rafat Imtiaz and admitted to using the judge’s vehicle without her permission at midnight on February 25.

The order further stated:

The employee drove the vehicle 110 km away as he was not even allowed to sit on the driver’s seat of car. The IHC registrar ordered to send the employee on compulsory retirement and grant him the pension. The employee’s appeal against the decision of the IHC registrar is dismissed.

The employee has, according to the documentation, repeatedly violated the orders. Following his 110-kilometer drive, it was determined that the employee caused damage to the national treasury.

ALSO READ 1000cc Cars Likely to Become Cheaper Soon

According to the report, the employee lied to the authorities, stating that he was taking the vehicle on the judge’s orders.

Via: ARY News