Infinix Welcomes the New Year On A High Note

Infinix, one of Pakistan’s leading smartphone brands, kick-started the new year by offering infinite possibilities for its customers and well-wishers.

Celebrations kicked off by extending huge year-end discounts on the purchase of the latest smartphones and mobile accessories from the Infinix Official Store at Packages Mall, Lahore.

Not only discounts, but lucky winners also got their hands on Infinix smartphones and mobile accessories via a lucky draw that took placed at the end of the new year sale.

Infinix introduced a unique way of sending new year greetings to loved ones by scanning QR codes and thereby winning additional prizes.

By doing so, participants automatically entered the lucky draw after which the winners got Infinix’s latest smartphones and mobile phone accessories.

The campaign was designed to give back to the fans at the happening time of the new year’s celebration in the form of free gifts, discounts, and customized greetings.

At the end of the sale, Infinix surprised their fans by distributing HOT12 smartphones and Infinix XE27 earbuds, and offered up to PKR 3,500 discount to participants of the lucky draw on the purchase of any smartphone or accessory from the Infinix Official Store.

Infinix wishes all of its well-wishers a very happy new year ahead. The tech giant further aims to fulfill the wish list of its fans and strives to enhance the accessibility of Infinix products for its customers by keep giving some spectacular discounts at the Infinix Official Store at Packages Mall, Lahore.